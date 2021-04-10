Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Head to Head Contrast

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and EPAM Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 11.84 -$2.35 million N/A N/A EPAM Systems $2.29 billion 10.36 $261.06 million $4.91 86.16

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% EPAM Systems 12.31% 18.29% 13.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grow Capital and EPAM Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 1 12 0 2.92

EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $363.31, indicating a potential downside of 14.12%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers industry, technology, experience, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Curogram to help healthcare systems implement a simplified COVID-19 crisis response solution. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

