Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Tops $38.77 on Major Exchanges

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.77 or 0.00064012 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $71,515.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 780,872 coins and its circulating supply is 367,591 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

