Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $945,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

