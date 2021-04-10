Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,697 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

CHNG stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. Truist downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

