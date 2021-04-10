Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.28). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

GWRE stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

