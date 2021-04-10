GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. GW Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWPH. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $218.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,830. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

