H.B. Fuller (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,075 shares of company stock worth $2,901,969 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

