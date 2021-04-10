Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $394.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 391.28 ($5.11), with a volume of 40028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 333.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73). Also, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

