Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,407.43

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,407.43 ($31.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,533 ($33.09). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,533 ($33.09), with a volume of 552,407 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,344.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,408.70. The company has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.91.

In other news, insider Dame Louise Makin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

