Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce sales of $25.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $111.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $111.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

HBIO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 183,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

