Head to Head Review: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) versus Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 4 0 2.30 Portland General Electric 0 5 4 0 2.44

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus target price of $86.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 10.33%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 18.03% 11.16% 3.33% Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.66 $538.32 million $4.77 17.14 Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.06 $214.00 million $2.39 20.43

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Portland General Electric on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.