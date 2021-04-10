Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.79 Million in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 112,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First Bancorp by 655.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

