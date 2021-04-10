Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 272,642 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,297 shares of company stock worth $48,450,549. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

