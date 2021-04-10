Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €106.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €98.60 ($116.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.