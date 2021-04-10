Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HINOY opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hino Motors has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

