HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

HBI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.