HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

