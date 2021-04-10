HM Payson & Co. Has $60,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

