HM Payson & Co. Makes New $44,000 Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

