HM Payson & Co. Sells 101 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -217.98, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.