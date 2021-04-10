Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,599 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit