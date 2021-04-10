Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.