HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Down 4%

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.37. 1,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,334,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

