Hope F. Cochran Sells 500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.07 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

