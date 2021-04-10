Hope F. Cochran Sells 500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.07 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit