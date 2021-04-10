HOQU Price Down 16.6% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $397,432.54 and $11,341.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

