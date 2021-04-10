Howdoo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00052857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.48 or 0.00613144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.