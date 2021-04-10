Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

HWM stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $113,322,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

