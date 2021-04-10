Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.91 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

