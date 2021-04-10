Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 118.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 563.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $624,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $38.13 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

