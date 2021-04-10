HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.90. 1,604,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,625. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

