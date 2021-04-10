Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36,757 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,757 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

