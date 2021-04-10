Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

