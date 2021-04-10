Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
