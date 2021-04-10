Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000.

HYFM traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. 587,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

