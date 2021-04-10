iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

