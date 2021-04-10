ImmunityBio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunityBio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

