Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $15,960,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $15,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at $111,664,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

