Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 7,125 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00.

ALRM stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

