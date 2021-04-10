Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 7,125 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00.
ALRM stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
