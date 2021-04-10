Insider Selling: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Sells £157,482.48 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87).

BATS opened at GBX 2,786 ($36.40) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,674.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,706.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £63.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,570.67 ($46.65).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

