Insider Selling: IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Sells £21,420 in Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.21. IP Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.40 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.75%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

