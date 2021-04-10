Insider Selling: IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Sells £21,420 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.21. IP Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.40 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.75%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit