Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Sells $2,991,000.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,809,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $842,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $51,775,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.