Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $127,537.41 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 133,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.