Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $127,537.41 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $99.05.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 133,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
