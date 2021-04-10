Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 937 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East sold 937 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 111.12 ($1.45) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.54.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.