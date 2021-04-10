Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,549 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.

Zendesk stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

