Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,549 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15.
Zendesk stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
