Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,841,239.35 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,239.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00.

ZI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

