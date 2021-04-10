Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 56.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. 129,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,279. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

