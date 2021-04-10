INT (INT) Price Tops $0.0295 on Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $4.66 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT has traded 93.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00045227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00617547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00030752 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

