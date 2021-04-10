InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145 ($54.15).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

IHG remained flat at $GBX 5,162 ($67.44) during trading on Monday. 335,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,058.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,672.34. The stock has a market cap of £9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,989 ($39.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

