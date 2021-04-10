InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 248,839 shares.The stock last traded at $71.50 and had previously closed at $71.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.