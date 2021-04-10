International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.53 ($3.10).

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

Shares of IAG traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 210.15 ($2.75). 21,393,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,379,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.45. The company has a market cap of £10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

