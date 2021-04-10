Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

IDXG stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.23. Interpace Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.68). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 83,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.62% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.